AWARD-winning author Stacey Fru, 12, receives an international award from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the World Youth Forum’s Arab and African Youth Platform in Aswan. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Multiple award-winning author Stacey Fru has added an international honour to her accolades after receiving an award from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The 12-year-old was the youngest among 14 young participants from Asia and Africa to be honoured at the 2019 World Youth Forum’s Arab and African Youth Platform in Aswan, Egypt, on Sunday night.

Stacey got an opportunity to engage with top policymakers and to network with promising young people from the region and rest of the world.

The others taking part were aged between 18 and 40.

The three-day event hosted more than 1500 people under the theme World Youth Forum, New Horizons.

An overjoyed Stacey said: “I feel special. It’s really an honour to be here and to be given this award by the president himself, which made me feel important.

"People here have been welcoming and nice to me. This will forever be one of my journey and career highlights.

“This has inspired me to want to do more and help people, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds, through my foundation.

"To all teenagers and children, if I could achieve what I have so far, so can you. Don’t ever doubt yourself and what you can offer the world,” she said.

She is also working to release two books this year, one focusing on child trafficking and the other on finding a role model.

Her proud mother, Victorine Mbong Shu, also an author, said: “The publicity she received got her where she is today. I just want to see her influencing more people, particularly children.

“I’m also grateful to the Egyptian government for adopting this little girl. I want to see her influencing more people, particularly children.”

Al-Sisi said: “Holding periodic youth conferences has provided successful results and has been a great communication platform among the world’s youth.”

He said youth forums were an important tool for communication between the youth and officials, and urged African governments “to proactively interact with their young generations”.

Cape Times