Authorities arrest suspect attempting to smuggle R1.4m in illicit cigarettes into SA

Cape Town - Authorities at the Groblersbrug Port of Entry recently thwarted the attempted smuggling of illicit cigarettes worth more than R1.4 million from Botswana into South Africa. Limpopo police officers grew suspicious of two trucks at the border on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba, one of the drivers managed to evade arrest and another was apprehended. “According to the information received, the two suspects were on the border of Groblersbrug, waiting to enter into South Africa from Botswana, when members on duty became suspicious and conducted a search on the two trucks. They ultimately found these cigarettes loaded in the trucks. One suspect was arrested on the spot while the other man fled the scene on foot,” said Ledwaba. The suspect was expected to appear at the Phalala Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday facing charges of smuggling of illicit cigarettes.

Limpopo police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe applauded the officers at the Groblersbrug Port of Entry for their alertness and commitment that led to the confiscation of the trucks and the subsequent arrest of one suspect. Meanwhile, an interprovincial cross-border operation that was executed in the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State yielded results. About 915 trucks and 37 buses crossing the provincial borders were searched and the baggage of 4 407 occupants was checked and scanned.

Drugs valued at more than R990 000 were confiscated across the four provinces, including mandrax, dagga, khat and tik. Officers also discovered of conophytum plants at a roadblock in the West Coast. About 32 undocumented immigrants were also nabbed for contravening the Immigration Act and were processed by officials from the Department of Home Affairs.