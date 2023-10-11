Authorities raise alarm about increase in the use of imitation firearms

Cape Town authorities have raised concern over the increasing use of replica firearms in violent, confrontation crimes.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said when enforcement staff are faced with a situation involving a replica firearm, it is often impossible to verify the authenticity of such a weapon without first manually inspecting it. “Unable to deny the clear and present danger within such violent confrontations, officers need to presume it to be a real firearm and take appropriate action where needed in order to defend themselves or those around them,” Smith said. This comes after law enforcement officers were on patrol in Muizenberg this week when they noticed a confrontation on the side of Prince George Drive.

Three suspects were attempting to hijack a motorcyclist by gunpoint, Smith said. “Officers quickly departed from their vehicle to give chase to the suspects who then fled the scene. Officers quickly called for additional backup then set off in pursuit of the armed suspect, he was eventually captured when it was discovered his firearm was a replica imitation firearm. Further questioning led the officers to another premises, where the second suspect was discovered hiding under a bed and the third suspect was taken into custody a short while later. “All three suspects were charged with attempted robbery while one of the suspects was charged with armed robbery,” Smith said.

He added that an increasing amount of crimes are being committed where it is later discovered the weapon is that of an imitation or replica firearm. Many instances these replicas even produce a loud noise as that of a real firearm being discharged, Smith said. “Fortunately in this incident, officers were able to apprehend the suspect without discharging any weapon,” he said.

“The growing concern of replica firearms being used increasingly in violent, confrontation crimes just further highlights the urgent need for improved national legislation. “Present legislation only makes it a criminal offence to use such imitation firearms to commit a crime but does not prohibit the actual possession of such imitation replica firearm. “Since there is no indication that this will be addressed any time soon, the portfolio committee is already considering the amendments to the Streets by-law.