Avian flu the 'worst' in six years

The SA Poultry Association has confirmed that the number of avian flu cases in the country this year was the highest since an outbreak was first reported on commercial farms in 2017. Poultry farmers have warned of further possible chicken and egg shortages, with one poultry producer reporting a loss of almost two million chickens this year.

The latest data from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group published in September showed that the price of a 10kg bag of frozen chicken increased by nearly 3% in just 30 days. The price surge was attributed to several factors, including local supply challenges exacerbated by the bird flu epidemic. IntegriSure Brokers chief executive Hermanus van der Linde said the ripple effect of such losses extended beyond the farms, threatening the transport industry, food security and the economy.