Dizu Plaatjies Photo: Ian Landsberg / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Musician Dizu Plaatjies described the lifetime achievement award he received from the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport as a key to open other opportunities. The award was bestowed on him last week.

Plaatjies is a College of Music alumnus at UCT and has now returned to lecture. He is well known as the founder and former leader of Langa marimba group Amampondo, which put traditional South African music on the international map in the 1980s.

He started a new ensemble, Ibuyambo, and toured the world after he left Amampondo. With his deep interest in African percussion, music has won him a number of awards.

He and Ibuyambo are the recipients of two South African Music Awards, for the albums African Kings and Ubuntu - The Common String.

“I have been working my whole life, striving for success and receiving this award means a lot to me.

“I take this instrument as something that’s going to empower me to continue doing the best and bring hope to people doing traditional music, so that other musicians know it is possible to get awarded for doing this type of music genre,” he said.

Plaatjies said receiving the award did not mean it was time for him to rest, but rather that it was perfect timing for him to use it as a key to open other opportunities.

Plaatjies’ plans for the future involve owning a musical school in his home town in the Eastern Cape to give back to the young people of his area.

“I would like to give people a chance to show their abilities and prove themselves.

“Facing these crises of unemployment in our country, I believe giving people an opportunity like this one would create jobs and help them make a living out of it. That is my main wish,” he said.

Cape Times