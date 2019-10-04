Award-winning author, 12, gets book published for blind to 'encourage inclusion'









Stacey Fru Photo: Supplied Cape Town – The Stacey Fru Foundation and Blind SA have joined forces to make the young, multiple award-winning author’s stories accessible by producing her new book, Tim’s Answer, in Braille and digital accessible information system (Daisy) audio for blind and partially sighted children. Blind SA said this was the first time in South Africa that a published book was launched simultaneously in print and in accessible formats (Braille and text-to-speech audio). It was the 12-year-old author’s wish that everybody should be able to read her books. “Tim’s Answer is accessible in text-to-speech audio and Braille for the blind community. “I cannot wait to hear them talk about my work. “Thank you Blind SA for everything. Please donate to this amazing organisation so that they can continue to encourage inclusion.”

Stacey has already published five books. Her first books were children’s books, but the last two can be enjoyed by all ages and deal with mature topics such as kidnapping, and child trafficking in Where Is Tammy?

Blind SA’s Christo de Klerk attended the book launch at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, where Stacey and other dynamic young girls gave talks on their activism for children and their published books.

“I was honoured to attend the launch of Tim’s Answer and Where Is Tammy? representing Blind SA at the event at the premises of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Foundation.

“It was a really tasteful event,” said De Klerk.

He demonstrated accessing the daisy version of Tim’s Answer at the launch and handed Braille and Daisy copies of the book to the author.

“It was a privilege for Blind SA to be part of this book launch.

“We wish Stacey everything of the very best with her future writing and activism, and may she serve as a role model to others,” De Klerk said.

Stacey’s books have won her local and international acclaim and have been endorsed by the Department of Basic Education.

Cape Times