Blind SA said this was the first time in South Africa that a published book was launched simultaneously in print and in accessible formats (Braille and text-to-speech audio).
It was the 12-year-old author’s wish that everybody should be able to read her books. “Tim’s Answer is accessible in text-to-speech audio and Braille for the blind community.
“I cannot wait to hear them talk about my work.
“Thank you Blind SA for everything. Please donate to this amazing organisation so that they can continue to encourage inclusion.”