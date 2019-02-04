Silvermine Nature Reserve Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town World Wetlands Day, celebrated on Saturday, provided a platform to raise awareness about wetlands. SanParks people and conservation officer Nondumiso Mgwenya, from Knysna, said: “Wetlands are like a giant sponge, holding water in during wet seasons and slowly releasing it during dry periods, ensuring a consistent supply of water for the inhabitants of the wetland.”

Mgwenya said ecological and economic benefits of wetlands included the provision of ecosystem services and the regulation of flood water.

These areas are home to a variety of animal and plant species.

Three Lakes in the Wilderness Lakes system, made up of Rondevlei, Langvlei and Eilandvlei, has been designated as a Ramsar site, a wetland of global significance, said SanParks Wilderness Area people and conservation officer Phumla Nyathikazi.

“The selection criteria for Ramsar sites are specified by the Ramsar Convention, also known as the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance. They consider factors including - and not limited to - ecology, botany, zoology, limnology or hydrology.

“The site in Wilderness includes a dune system with associated thickets, woodlands, marshes and reed beds. Important numbers of locally migrant resident birds, as well as staging and breeding birds, use the site.

"It is home to 285 native plant species, 32 fish species - several of which use the site as a nursery area - and a diverse marine invertebrate fauna,” Nyathikazi said.

“In Rondevlei, for example, where we are, there is a diverse population of bird and fish species. We have 20 000 migratory species which come to the site and leave during periodic seasons,” Nyathikazi said.

As part of the day’s celebrations, the Western Cape Wetlands Forum, in partnership with the Department of Water and Sanitation, the City of Cape Town, the Khayelitsha Canoe Club and Cape Town Environmental Education Trust, hosted an awareness drive in Khayelitsha about the importance of wetlands and how to use them sustainably.

At the Khayelitsha Wetland Park, about 180 Grade 7 pupils from local schools were in attendance.

Western Cape Water Affairs spokesman Malusi Rayi said the theme of this year’s celebration was “Wetlands and Climate Change”.

“In recent years we have witnessed alarming levels of degradation of wetlands, which are a major threat to the ecosystems.

"In terms of the department’s prevailing policy and practice we endeavour to protect the environment as this will maintain and uphold the integrity of the wetlands,” Rayi said.

