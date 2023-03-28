Axed Booi’s staff to lose their jobs, one official suspended

Cape Town - The City has suspended an official in the human settlements portfolio who is alleged to have been implicated in a police fraud and corruption investigation. The senior official, whose name and title is known to the Cape Times, was suspended on March 16, the same day as fired human settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi.

Police officers attached to the Commercial Crime Investigation Unit swooped on the senior official’s office and seized electronics and documents. The same was done in Booi’s office, where his phone and his PA’s were also confiscated. City spokesperson Priya Reddy confirmed the suspension, stating the official was permanently employed and was “implicated in the raid that took place at the Civic Centre premises”. “This employee is not at work and is suspended with full benefits.

The City is following due process in terms of the Labour Relations Act and other relevant policies ...we cannot comment further until this matter has been finalised,” said Reddy. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis sacked Booi with immediate effect on Thursday after the police briefed him about the progress of the investigation. The police have remained mum about the allegations faced by him or anyone else implicated in the probe. Booi’s fallout as the human settlements boss has affected his staff, who have been notified that they will lose their jobs next month.

“Booi’s term of office came to an end on March 23. As such, the staff who have fixed tenure contracts linked to the tenure of the former mayoral committee member, have been served with one month’s notice. The staff were informed in writing, as per the provisions of their contracts of employment, their contracts will terminate on April 24,” said Reddy. The DA’s provincial executive committee (PEC) has also finally suspended Booi after he had apparently been ducking and diving from receiving the DA’s letter notifying him of his suspension, forcing the party to enlist the services of the sheriff.

“We have moved to formally suspend Booi from party political activities; he will remain a City PR councillor. The matter is still under investigation by the SAPS. Upon their findings we will consider the way forward,” said the DA’s provincial leader, Tertius Simmers. Council Speaker Felicity Purchase said that as Booi remained a councillor he would continue to receive the salary linked to PR councillors. “Councillor Booi will no longer receive the salary of a Mayco member following his suspension,” she said.