Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town shuts doors over extortion threats

Popular entertainment establishment, Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town has blown the lid on the alleged extortion that has led to the closure of the business, citing safety concerns. In a statement, addressed to the police, to President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as to political leaders, the owners of the establishment detailed failed attempts to seek intervention from authorities following alleged threats by a suspected underworld boss and gang leader.

“Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town is under the threat (from) an alleged gang leader, who is currently exerting force in an illegal manner in order to not only gain a stake in the business but to take over the control of the business. We are currently operating under siege (from) someone that has proved time and time again that he is above the law. “Despite having obtained a High Court order restraining him from coming close to the outlet and a criminal case that is opened against (him) and his wife, he has continuously, through his wife and all his employees, managed to put a threat on the business and those associated with it. Our business is currently not operating as a result of safety reasons that our Cape Town staff have addressed in relation to (his) behaviour. “We refuse to remain silent, and if using social media platforms is our only hope of being heard and receiving action, then that is exactly what we will resort to,” read the statement.

The establishment said this was their final attempt at getting assistance from the government. “We hope that this attempt will assist us to resolve not only our predicament but the predicament of so many other businesses that are striving to have free and peaceful operations in our country that we love and care about so much,” read the statement. Police spokesperson, Andrè Traut said that the criminal case referred to was under investigation and arrests were yet to be made.

“Due to the nature of investigations pertaining to serious cases, further be advised that the finer aspects of the matter cannot be disclosed to third parties,” he said. Crime activist Hanif Loonat said that the entertainment industry was under “siege” and was the most targeted when it came to extortion. “This is how the underworld works, even in other countries. The gangs are so brazen that they feel that they are above the law. Police are not assisting, we don’t get the help to deal with extortion at all and it seems like we will live with it as long as the criminal and justice system doesn’t assist. Extortion is a way that people are trying to weaken people and make easy money, the underworld wants a stake and they unfortunately don’t stop until they get a cut. Unfortunately, this type of business comes with this and as a crime fighter I’m disappointed that our justice system doesn’t really protect us,” he said.