Baby dumped in Mfuleni bushes dies in hospital

Cape Town – Police are investigating the murder of an infant who was dumped in the bushes in Mfuleni. Two Mfuleni residents were on their way to work yesterday when they heard a baby crying and called residents to help. Police spokesperson André Traut said the circumstances were being investigated. “This office can confirm that a newborn baby was found in the bushes in Mfuleni. The child was admitted to hospital, but later succumbed to death. The circumstances surrounding the murder are being investigated by police,” he said. Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Deanna Bessick said: “The Provincial Health Emergency Medical Services responded to a call at 12.18pm on Thursday, May 14.

"An infant was found in a bag by a community member near Mfuleni. The baby was taken to Eerste River Hospital. The baby was still breathing,” she said.

Siyabulela Monakali, spokesperson at Ilitha Labantu, a social service and educational organisation with a focus on addressing violence against women and children, has urged people to take children to safe spaces.

“It always saddens us to hear of incidents where unwanted babies are dumped. This is inhumane and should be put to an end. As a society we can do so much better.

"There are places of care that welcome unwanted babies and children. These places can provide the necessary care for these babies.

"As a society we need to do better to protect our children,” Monakali said.

Visit the Department of Social Development’s website at https://www.westerncape.gov.za/dept/social-development

Cape Times