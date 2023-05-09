Baby named after slain Loyiso Nkohla alive and well

“A light in the darkness”. That is how the baby, born to one of the victims of the fatal shooting that claimed the life of community activist Loyiso Nkohla and now named after him, was described.

Baby Loyiso’s mother was about 35 weeks pregnant when she was caught in a hail of bullets in Philippi last month. Nkohla’s widow, Nyameka, has urged people to embrace the little baby girl, who is proving to be a fighter and is currently out of hospital. Nyameka said that baby Loyiso’s mother, who can't be named for her safety, was shot three times.

“At the time the mother was about 35 weeks pregnant. She wanted to pay tribute to my late husband by naming the little girl after him. Baby Loyiso is a living miracle, she is alive, healthy and kicking! To have survived so many bullets and still come out alive. “May the spirit of Loyiso cover this child, protect her and may her life be that of abundance. She is a light in darkness to all of us. I believe this child's future will be of miracles and wonders,” she said.

Nyameka also appealed to everyone to kindly assist in donating towards baby Loyiso as her mother is struggling with no source of income. “I would like to appeal to anyone who wants to support the parents of baby Loyiso to drop me an inbox on Facebook,” she said. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said that no arrests in the shooting had been made yet.