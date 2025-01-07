Back-to-school essentials puts heavy financial burden on South African parents

With the start of the new school year just a week away, parents are feeling the financial pressure of school stationery and uniforms, with long lists of necessary items for learners setting them back hundreds to thousands of rands. The stationery list for the average Grade 6 learner includes three 288 hard cover books, four 96 page hard cover books, three 72 page soft cover books, a sketch book, a scientific calculator, mathematics set, pencils, crayons, exam pads, dictionaries and more.

On top of the stationery essentials are clothes needed including shirts and socks, pants, shoes, belts, jerseys, blazers, tracksuits, sports attire and more. On average a scientific calculator costs a parent R200, while a school blazer can range from R1,000 to R1,500 and upwards. Pencils cost R30 for three, while a hardcover can go for around R26 each.

School socks cost around R60 for a pack of three, while a grey jersey can range from R160 to R200. “I don’t even know how to feel because education is the key to success but what do you do if you can't afford the stuff? How do you make ends meet? I must buy for five kids that I take care of, from Grade 3 until Grade 9, and I am unemployed,” a Cape Town mother said. “The most expensive thing for me is the books and the stationery, even the uniform as well. They need pants, shirts, jerseys, and school shoes are very expensive, it's almost R500 a pair. The school does not give anything, you must have these things.”

Another mother of a Grade 12 learner from Heideveld said: “I am not coping because I am not working so it's very difficult. The stationery, the school fees, the uniform and shoes… I turned to an organisation, who helped me a lot with the necessities. All those things, it's gotten more and more expensive over the years. Now I have my grandchild, (in) Grade 4 here with me and he also has needs for the school.” Anwar Jakoet from the Anwar Jakoet foundation (AJF), which works in communities across the Western Cape, said the need was enormous. They specifically focus on providing assistance to ECD learners during this period, as the list of essentials was extensive. “Places where there are farmworkers, their work is seasonal; they only get money a few times a year and organisations hardly go there.

“The ECD stationery is totally different from primary school. We call it an ECD starter box, the first layer includes pencil crayons, everything for children under five. The second layer, includes different types of balls, for motor skills, the third layer includes puzzles, the fourth layer would be soft toys. These things are very expensive, we go where the need is greatest.” Jakoet advised parents looking for stationery to also shop around to find cheaper options and not just go to major stores. Hope for the Future founder, Vanessa Nelson, who is also running her annual Back to School-Adopt a child initiative this year, added that with the gender-based violence programmes they found many women who were in long term relationships and were dependent on their partners that supported them and their children, bore the brunt of these expenses.

“The same women who struggle to put food on the table are the ones who find it hard during Christmas or in January. This is a harsh reality in our communities, where poverty is widespread. She must provide school uniforms and stationery. For one child, depending on the Grade, the cost can be overwhelming. The unemployment rate is high, and single parents are also just trying to survive.” Nelson aimed to assist 1,000 children in four target areas including, Heideveld, Bonteheuwel, Blikkiesdorp, and Gugulethu. She called on members of the public to “pay it forward”.

“When you buy for your child, think of that child and pay it forward for that child who cannot afford these things but also needs it. They can also make a donation for R1000 for a particular child and we can give them a letter for a section 18A certificate, they will get a rebate for that money they paid forward for that child.” The Spar Group said one of their stand out offerings was their annual collaboration with Bata shoes. Customers who spend R350 or more and swipe their SPAR Rewards card before 23 February can purchase unisex Bata school shoes (in sizes 12, 13, 1, 2, and 3) for R70. “Parents who don’t need shoes for their own children are encouraged to pay it forward by purchasing shoes for those in need, with the aim of giving as many children as possible a start like no other,” said Spar Group spokesperson, Mpudi Maubane.

Shoprite and Checkers said they were offering up to 40% off until February 2. “Consumer needs as well as the new back to school dates have been taken into consideration and as such this annual promotional campaign has been extended to 2 February,” Shoprite and Checkers said. The retailer said top items currently in high demand included Scholar A4 Hardcover Books, Typek A4 Paper, Jiffy Plastic Book Covering Roll, Pritt Jumbo Glue Stick and Display Flip Files.