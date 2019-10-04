There had been no decision on the matter by deadline, and the group of about 60 feared they would sleep along the Main Road in Observatory for a second night.
They were evicted on Wednesday, leading to a tense stand-off between them and authorities. Police used rubber bullets to disperse the protesting crowd.
Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “SAPS members were deployed to maintain law and order during this process. (Yesterday) morning the situation was monitored by police as the evicted people gathered in front of the building.”
The residents were ordered to vacate the building by the NPO Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged (CPOA) earlier this year.