(Karen Schwartz via AP)

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha has appealed to the public to locate a man alleged to have dumped a severely neglected dog on the side of the road. Biggy, a pitbull cross, was brought in by a man who said he had witnessed another man throwing the dog out into the street.

Spokesperson Marcelle du Plessis said Biggy was brought in last week as they were closing, around 4.30pm, and he was covered in ticks and fleas.

She said they tried in vain to save his life, but Biggy died the next day.

“His ribs and hip bones protruded and there was no extra weight or fat on him. Apart from being malnourished and starved, we treated him for any possible diseases we thought he had. We administered flea and tick treatment and for biliary,” Du Plessis said.

“The rescuer said he didn’t know who the man was who threw the dog out and that he was in such a hurry to help the dog that he did not make an effort to get the man’s details, but if he saw the man he would be able to identify him. His rescuer called the dog Biggy.

“We have appealed to the community via our Facebook and Instagram page for people to come forward if they know who the previous owner of the dog is so that we can take the matter forward. If anyone comes forward with the information we will hopefully be able to find the person’s name and address,” Du Plessis said.

If you have any information you can call 0822510554/0213676001.

CAPE TIMES