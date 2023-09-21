Bail for woman accused of pouring boiling water on four-year-old angers family

The family of four-year-old Unako Khala, who was burnt with hot water in June while playing in front of a neighbour’s house, says they are furious after the alleged perpetrator was spotted roaming the streets while she was “supposed” to be in jail. Asanda Makaluza, 22, appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the family said she arrived on her own accord, instead of being brought from prison.

Makaluza is accused of pouring boiling water on Unako for swinging on the gate of her Langa home. The family said they were informed that her bail was denied at her last court appearance in July. Family spokesperson, Mbulelo Dwane, said they were “livid” after they found out that she had been granted bail without their knowledge.

“We don’t know when she was released or granted bail, all we know is that prior to this latest appearance, she was granted bail, and there are a lot of questions as to how and why because the last time we were in court, bail was denied, and now she is suddenly out on bail. “The family was very shocked, they saw her for the first time today in court and you could see the anger and hurt. “The community is furious, some even wanted to take the law into their own hands.

“We as leaders had to put out fires and tell them to let the court decide what her fate will be. “We now want to find out about her bail conditions and how and when she got bail,” he said. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that Makaluza was granted bail after she appealed at the high court.

“She appeared at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court where she is facing a charge of attempted murder. “Her case has been postponed until October 25, 2023, for a regional court date,” he said. Community activist, Bandile Gcuwa, said the anger by some residents was understandable, but should not lead them to vigilantism.

“The law is taking its course, we need to let it run its course and allow all due processes. He said the crime Makaluza was accused of was an “awful act” and that the law will conclude in its own time. “We are not excusing her behaviour at all, however, we want people to remain calm until we get to the bottom of what happened,” he said.