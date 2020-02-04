Ely Kibundu, 22, made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court yesterday. He stands accused of being involved in the kidnapping of the twin baby and allegedly worked with the first accused, Karabo Tau, a matric pupil from Claremont High.
Tau allegedly posed as a social worker and gained the trust of Kwahlelwa’s mother Asanda Tiwane, over a number of days. She promised the Khayelitsha mother financial assistance and groceries, but allegedly snatched the baby on January 16.
The baby was last seen with Tau in Parow, where she took the mother to get assistance.
Tau remains in custody and is due back for her bail application today.