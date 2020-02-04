Bail hearing delay for second twin baby kidnapping accused









Karabo Tau is due back for her bail application today. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The second accused in the kidnapping of 2-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane will remain in custody after his bail application was postponed. Ely Kibundu, 22, made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court yesterday. He stands accused of being involved in the kidnapping of the twin baby and allegedly worked with the first accused, Karabo Tau, a matric pupil from Claremont High. Tau allegedly posed as a social worker and gained the trust of Kwahlelwa’s mother Asanda Tiwane, over a number of days. She promised the Khayelitsha mother financial assistance and groceries, but allegedly snatched the baby on January 16. The baby was last seen with Tau in Parow, where she took the mother to get assistance. Tau remains in custody and is due back for her bail application today.

Her lawyer, Sulaiman Chothia, denied his client’s guilt and said they were in possession of a letter from Tau’s teacher stating she was at school at the time of the baby’s disappearance.

Yesterday Kwahlelwa’s family was not present in court. The twins’ father, Siyanda Thugani, said they would be attending when Tau appeared.

“This whole thing has not been easy on us. The children’s mother is very stressed and especially because the twin that remained has become very fussy since his brother was taken. He was never like that.”

He said they had not received any leads as to where the baby was or whether he was still alive.

“This is the third week now and there is still nothing. The mother is better, she is trying to stay strong.”

“People say that the fact that he is crying a lot is a good indication, that it means the other twin is alive. That gives us half a hope that he is still alive.”

Kibundu will be back in court next Thursday.

Cape Times