Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Ballet icon Dr Johaar Mosaval dies at age 95

Johaar Mosaval was the first black South African to become a senior principal dancer at the Royal Ballet. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Tributes have poured in for District Six-born dance icon Dr Johaar Mosaval, who died on Wednesday morning at the age of 95.

Mosaval, who has been described as a “national treasure who danced his way into the hearts of people around the world”, will be buried according to Muslim rites on Wednesday afternoon.

Artscape Theatre Centre chief executive Marlene Le Roux said she was deeply saddened by Mosaval’s passing.

“The Artscape is saddened by the news that one of its own has passed away. Mosaval was our living legend. In March of 2023, the Artscape hosted 'The Johaar Mosaval Story'. His life story was encapsulated in 'dreaming dance in District Six'. What made this production even more meaningful was that he narrated his own story on stage.

“A son of District Six who defied all odds during the Apartheid era to become the world's top ballerina who danced for the British Royal Family. His message of hope, self belief, perseverance, hard work, defying the odds, believing in his abilities and sharing his talent is the legacy he has left behind for future generations. He was a kind, beautiful soul. Rest softly, Johaar Mosaval,” said Le Roux.

Mosaval was the first black South African to become a senior principal dancer at the Royal Ballet, which is the highest rank in the profession at one of the world’s most prestigious classical ballet companies.

Mosaval was also awarded The Order of Ikhamanga: Gold for his exceptional achievement in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism or sport.

District Six-born dance legend, Dr Johaar Mosaval. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Heritage activist Patric Mellet wrote:

‘’You danced across our lives

You danced our dreams

You danced our triumphs

You danced our tears

You were our principal dancer

in our ballet of mixed fears, hope and joy.

We all have a Johaar Mosaval Story to tell

of how the quiet, slender, diminutive man

of strength, grace and poise

a gentleman of the arts

touched our lives

and inspired us.

May you rest in the embrace of our ancestors dearest Johaar Mosaval Ballet dancer Extraordinaire of District Six."

Cape Times

