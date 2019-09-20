The Balls Not Guns initiative wants to start doing "something different, building friendship and peace among people, to heal our communities". Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The Balls Not Guns initiative believes sustainable solutions to the pervasive violence and crime on the Cape Flats will not be found in total shutdown protests, the deployment of the army or any measure which involves the use of force. "We believe we have lost our humanity in South Africa. We are not supporting the Total Shutdown in Cape Town on September 25 because our strategy is to build communities to break the division," Gloria Oliver, of Balls Not Guns, told the Cape Times on Thursday.

"We are looking at bringing communities together across the spectrum and also addressing issues around gender, division and race."

On Tuesday, Heritage Day – under the theme "We are building humanity, Ke Nako" – children, women and men from Manenberg, Bonteheuwel, Heideveld, Pelican Park, Rocklands, Lotus River will take part in the Balls Not Guns tournament, said Oliver, who is co-ordinating the event.

The event will take place at the Montagu Gift Primary School sportsfield and will take place from 9am to 4pm.

"The aim of the tournament is to help bring an end to the violence communities are experiencing by building alternatives through the use of balls.

"We used to live in peace and friendship with nature and today we are living in a society where we are surrounded by violence. We are taking responsibility to break the violence and to unite our communities through positive activities.

"Through the initiative, we are looking at recapturing our humanity, the gift of life, the value of life has been lost through violence.

"We didn't agree to the army coming into our communities because we knew the military response would just breed more violence. It brings a certain culture into our communities.

"But we want to start doing something different, building friendship and peace among people, so we see each other as people, to heal our communities.

"We don't feel the shutdown will bring anything sustainable into our communities. While we understand people's anger, we don't believe you can fight fire with fire.

"We want to bring about sustainable solutions. Shutdown, was does it bring? More protests, more violence, more disunity.

"We are not judging people because people are angry and are feeling hopeless. We are trying to find solutions together, to start changing the way we behave and think.

"We don't want to breed more anger and a lack of forgiveness because we are an angry nation.

"People are feeling too entitled, saying 'it's our turn, we must have, we must get, we must take'. That only brings more harshness, pain and division.

"So on 24 September we will unite as indigenous people when the children play soccer against each other and compete in a potjiekos competition.

"Thereafter the children will be able to share their arts and culture abilities through our culture programme. There will be stalls where people can buy refreshments."

Oliver hailed the role mothers are playing in cultivating a new way of thinking on the Cape Flats, saying: "The mothers there are holding things together, protecting the children, putting food on the table, because many fathers are absent, doing the bad stuff. It's really tough.

"I work with mothers who have buried their children and these women are so determined not to let other children die, working to get our communities to become peaceful.

"It humbles me to see what is happening to women's hearts in our communities on the Cape Flats."

Contact Gloria Oliver on 074 216 1132 for more information on the Balls Not Guns tournament.