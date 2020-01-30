Kiki Murray Taxi Association chairperson Vincent Mkhangeli said taxis had been allowed back in the area after a short ban following an allegation that a 13-year-old had been raped by a driver and his friends.
While police said no case had been opened for investigation, several meetings were held between community leaders and taxi associations, and yesterday it was decided that the taxis should return to the community after the claim could not be substantiated.
Under the umbrella of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Mkhangeli welcomed the decision.
“As a taxi association, we need to co-operate with the residents. We concluded that we brand our taxis so that they can be easily identified in case of crimes and unlawful activities.