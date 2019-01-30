Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Women from Melkbos are turning scrap material into beautiful multi-purpose bags in their bid to reduce the use of plastic bags. Serena Hall, who hails from the UK, brought the idea of Morsbags with her when she came to South Africa three years ago.

She said she was part of a group in England that made Morsbags and thought: Why not start one locally?

“I like to keep busy, so I thought to start it here. We began in August last year and now have a lot of people involved, with about 15 actively sewing.”

Hall said they rely on donations of fabric that comes to them in the form of old curtains, duvets, sheets and dress-making material that they turn into the bags.

“Just last Saturday we gave away about 260 bags and since August last year we have made 1540 bags. The whole point is to replace plastic bags and we estimate that each bag saves at least 500 plastic bags. They’re made from good fabric and last a long time.”

Hall said she was proud of how her group had grown and called on more people to get involved.

“We want people to be involved by donating fabric to us and we also want people to join us to do the sewing. Even if they can do cutting out for us or help give bags away, there are all sort of ways people can help.

“We are the only significant Morsbag maker on the whole African continent. There is a tiny group in Morocco and three others in South Africa, but one only made 10 bags. So we are really making a difference.”

To find out more about Hall’s group, follow their Facebook page, Western Cape Morsbags, or email her on [email protected]

