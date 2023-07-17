Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says her team’s ready for World Cup spectacle

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says her team are raring to start the Fifa Women’s World Cup after learning invaluable lessons against Costa Rica. Banyana played their last preparation match for the World Cup group stage on Saturday morning, beating Costa Rica 2-0 – thanks to goals from Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia.

It was a welcome result for Ellis and her troops, especially given the fact they boycotted their send-off match on home soil, citing various issues with the mother body, Safa. “We said there were a couple of similarities between Costa Rica and Sweden, but (Saturday) they played a little bit differently in the first half,” Ellis stated. “But in the second half, they gave us a little bit more of what we can expect against Sweden – loading their sides and transitioning in numbers. We coped well with that.

“When we received the ball, our decisions weren’t good. We should have got behind them and created more opportunities, but we are happy with the performance. Now we can focus fully on Sweden.” Having scored only one goal and conceded eight in the group stage of their last global showpiece in France, Ellis knows that they must be clinical against the Swedes. Sweden are not only the group, which boasts the South Africans, Italy and Argentina, but the tournament’s favourites as well. They are ranked third in the world.

With Ellis boasting a fully-fledged squad which includes striker Kgatlana, Banyana can fancy their chances of exiting Group G and reaching the knock-out stage for the first time. The 27-year-old Kgatlana made a scoring return to the national team after being sidelined for more than a year – because of an injury she sustained at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). Kgatlana’s timely return couldn’t have come at a better time for Ellis and her troops given that, after all, she’s the country’s only goal scorer at the World Cup. “I thought in her performance today, having been out for so long, it was as if she never left,” said Ellis on Kgatlana who’s been working her way back to full-fitness with her US-based side, Racing Louisville.

“Getting a goal will give her and the team a lot of confidence. She scored the goal well. She was instrumental in a lot of our moves - not only when she attacked, but she was initiating our pressing. “So, for that I am very happy that I gave her some minutes. For her to score a goal, that will give her and the team a lot of confidence going forward.” Banyana will face the Swedes on Sunday at Wellington Regional Stadium (7am SA-time).