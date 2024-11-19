Bardelli’s crowned South Africa’s favourite pizza spot

Cape Town’s Bardelli’s has clinched the title of South Africa’s favourite pizza restaurant in this year’s Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge. The accolade marks a comeback for the Kenilworth-based restaurant which had to bow out of last year’s competition when a fire devastated part of the building causing it to close for nine months in order to rebuild and refurbish.

Owner Grant Hawkins said he and his staff were ecstatic about the win. “After the tough time last year we entered the competition firmly believing that this was our year and we were determined to win; we are thrilled to have done so. “I feel blessed on a number of levels. We are delighted to have won the Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge this year, and received the recognition, as it is a validation that our customers enjoy what we do and we thank them for their fabulous support. I am also delighted to be back in business after a challenging last year in which we were fortunate to be able to keep all our staff, many of whom have been with us for more than a decade,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins believes Bardelli’s strength is in its consistency, attention to detail and the generous use of quality ingredients for its toppings, including premier-grade mozzarella and tomato pulp imported from Italy. The pizzeria’s trademark is a Roman pizza with a thin and crispy base. “It’s a thinner yeast-based dough, which we make ourselves, and not bready, which means people can comfortably finish an entire pizza and not feel uncomfortable and bloated,” said Hawkins.

The restaurant, which opened in 1992 in the southern suburbs as a small eatery, now features a menu with more than 30 different topping combinations. The restaurant was voted the country’s fourth favourite pizzeria in the 2021 contest and jumped one place to come third in 2022. Ferdinando’s Pizza in Observatory was in second place and Potchefstroom’s Oukraal Restaurant in third in this year’s competition.