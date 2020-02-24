'Barely surviving instead of living' on a Sassa pension grant









Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The 62-year-old Gladys Ngomeni* has to box clever every day to survive on her meagre Sassa pension grant of R1 690 a month. Which means the Crossroads grandmother still has to boost her coffers working as a domestic. But a leg injury that has led to a decrease in mobility means this could soon no longer be an option. The single, divorced mother has known hardship all her life. And, if anything, it's more likely to get worse. Two of her three children have died and her only surviving son is unemployed. The father of her children has played a limited role in their lives and when her other son died a month after his son was born, the mother abandoned the child.

So she gets an additional child grant of R430 for taking care of the child, which will stop when the boy turns 18 next year.

When asked how much Finance Minister Tito Mboweni should increase the pension grant by in his Budget speech, her demands were still very conservative: "I think the government must increase the grant R2 000.

"It's very difficult to pay for food, water, electricity, transport and many other things on the grant at the moment. The needs of the boy also increase as he gets older.

"I am not the only one who is struggling; I know of many other pensioners who are. It's just barely surviving instead of living because the price of things go up all the time.

"I am grateful for what I have but it's sad that life has to be such a struggle every day. I have no choice but to do other jobs.

"But my leg is getting more sore every day and the doctors can't fix it. So I worry what's going to happen if I can't walk properly anymore."

Gladys also has other health problems and is worried about the future of her grandson.

"What's going to happen to him if I died? My son hasn't had a job for a long time and I am worried about the influence gangs can have on my grandson.

"I don't want him to have the life I had."

* Not her real name

Cape Times