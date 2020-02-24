Cape Town – The 62-year-old Gladys Ngomeni* has to box clever every day to survive on her meagre Sassa pension grant of R1 690 a month.
Which means the Crossroads grandmother still has to boost her coffers working as a domestic. But a leg injury that has led to a decrease in mobility means this could soon no longer be an option.
The single, divorced mother has known hardship all her life. And, if anything, it's more likely to get worse.
Two of her three children have died and her only surviving son is unemployed.
The father of her children has played a limited role in their lives and when her other son died a month after his son was born, the mother abandoned the child.