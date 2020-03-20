Barrydale residents forced to travel 50km to use ATM

Cape Town – Barrydale residents will continue having to travel around 50km to their neighbouring towns to withdraw money, as Standard Bank has no plans to open a branch or an ATM in the town, which borders the Overberg and Klein Karoo. Standard Bank last year announced the closure of more than 100 branches around the country. In the Western Cape, branches including De Rust, Rawsonville and Strand were closed, with the bank saying the move was aimed at adjusting its business and retail banking platforms, with the modern way that people used the bank. Barrydale resident Charles Buckle said he needed to withdraw money to pay an employee yesterday and had to spend R200 just to get to an ATM. “There are so many people with these complaints now. There are no Standard Bank facilities here,” he said, describing the situation as impossible.

“There was an autobank machine that you could use, but then the autobank was taken away. Now we are forced to travel to Swellendam or Montagu.”

The distances to both areas are around 46km and 62km, respectively.

“That is just to draw cash. I can do internet banking but the people I pay don’t necessarily deal with online banking and would need their payment in cash.

“I know they closed many branches but they don’t seem to have a social conscience,” Buckle said.

Standard Bank, meanwhile, said it has not had a point of representation in Barrydale in the past 10 years, but had points in the surrounding areas, including Swellendam, Riviersonderend and Montegu.

“We strongly encourage customers to use Standard Bank’s suite of digital banking tools for their financial needs, whether this be from a personal or business perspective,” Standard Bank’s personal and business banking chief executive, Funeka Montjane, said.

“Digital platforms provide an efficient, fast, safe and nearly instantaneous solution to many, if not all, of your daily banking requirements, away from public spaces.”

Montjane said customers can manage account limits, make payments to local or international beneficiaries, settle traffic fines, download and send statements or apply for a personal loan, from almost anywhere, through their online services.

“Standard Bank’s digital products offer ease and convenience, no matter where the person is located, and replace the need to visit a physical branch.

“Digital, contact free banking will help clients to carry on with their personal and business lives, without disruption,” Montjane said.

Cape Times