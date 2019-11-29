Basetsana Kumalo spoke about her book, My Journey of Hope, at the Cape Times’s fourth event of the year, hosted in partnership with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Hotel School. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – This year's series of Cape Times Breakfasts concluded a bit differently yesterday, with canapés and drinks at the Cape Town Hotel School, as former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo gave an honest account of her struggles and successes. Kumalo spoke about her book, My Journey of Hope, at the Cape Times’s fourth event of the year, hosted in partnership with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Hotel School.

“I feel like I’ve been to therapy with the process of writing this book, and I feel whole and healed. Some of the pain I thought I had buried. I think now I know for sure that there is power in vulnerability,” she said.

In May, the state of the economy came under the spotlight during a discussion by academics at the Cape Times Breakfast.

Asking the question: “Does South Africa need an economic TRC?” the breakfast hosted speakers including UWC Postdoctoral Fellow with the Department of Political Studies, Shingai Mutizwa-Mangiza, UWC Professor of Economics and Deputy Dean of Academic Affairs at UWC’s Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, Matthew Kofi Ocran, and Independent Media Group political editor Sifiso Mahlangu.