Basetsana Kumalo spoke about her book, My Journey of Hope, at the Cape Times’s fourth event of the year, hosted in partnership with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Hotel School. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town – This year's series of Cape Times Breakfasts concluded a bit differently yesterday, with canapés and drinks at the Cape Town Hotel School, as former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo gave an honest account of her struggles and successes.

Kumalo spoke about her book, My Journey of Hope, at the Cape Times’s fourth event of the year, hosted in partnership with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Hotel School.

“I feel like I’ve been to therapy with the process of writing this book, and I feel whole and healed. Some of the pain I thought I had buried. I think now I know for sure that there is power in vulnerability,” she said.

In May, the state of the economy came under the spotlight during a discussion by academics at the Cape Times Breakfast.

Asking the question: “Does South Africa need an economic TRC?” the breakfast hosted speakers including UWC Postdoctoral Fellow with the Department of Political Studies, Shingai Mutizwa-Mangiza, UWC Professor of Economics and Deputy Dean of Academic Affairs at UWC’s Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, Matthew Kofi Ocran, and Independent Media Group political editor Sifiso Mahlangu.

In July, the Cape Times Breakfast sold out as rugby fever spread through the country ahead of the World Cup.

Japan’s Consul-General, Yasushi Naito told how the sport had grown in that country, and discussions were led by award-winning sports writer and Independent Media head of sport, Mark Keohane.

In September, Sanlam Cape Town Marathon race director Janet Welham, US businesswoman Rhonda Vetere, advocate Marukgwane Moremogolo, former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar, Peace Run’s Shree Chirkoot and Sanlam Athletics Club member Benjamin Marlow were guests at the Cape Times Captains Challenge Run For Change Breakfast.

Independent Media marketing co-ordinator Rehana Rutti said the breakfasts continued to gain popularity with diverse topics and speakers.

“Next year we plan to host four breakfasts, the first one in March or April, around Human Rights Day and Freedom Day,” Rutti said.

Cape Times