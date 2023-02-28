Basic Education asks for additional 16 000 teacher posts – Angie Motshekga

Cape Town - The Basic Education Department has approached Cabinet requesting funding for the hiring of an additional 16 000 teachers. This was revealed by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga when she was responding to parliamentary questions from IFP MP Siphosethu Ngcobo, who asked about the measures the department has put in place to address the employment of fewer graduates to curb teacher salaries that increase at a faster rate than the department’s budget.

Ngcobo also enquired about the looming retirement of 17 300 teachers in 2029, which constituted 49% of teachers who are 50 years old and older. In her response, Motshekga said the determination of salary increases in the public sector was a centralised process undertaken through the Public Sector Co-ordination Bargaining Council (PSCBC) with the Department of Public Service and Administration leading the negotiations on behalf of the government. She also said budgeting for salary increases and other improvements in conditions of service was also centrally allocated at the National Treasury to departments and entities.

However, Motshekga said the process to increase the number of posts in schools was informed by a number of factors, including the number of pupils and introduction of curriculum reforms that required additional teachers. “The department has in this regard approached the Cabinet to request support to add about 16 000 educator posts in schools focusing on the reduction of teacher learner ratios both in public ordinary schools and special schools, and address additional needs due to curriculum reforms. “Cabinet has since referred the request to the minister’s committee on the budget to process.”

The minister said her department, through its internal analysis and collaborative research with the Department of Higher Education and Training and partners, such as ReSEP-Stellenbosch University, has taken note of the high retirement wave in the next 10 or more years. Motshekga said the research into the retirement of South African teachers was done by ReSEP-Stellenbosch University, which acknowledged that South Africa's universities appeared prepared to deal with the retirement of teachers. The university output was on a sound trajectory, and should be able to deal with a demand for a larger workforce.

“In anticipation of the injection of a high number of new entrants into the system, the department will intensify the roll-out of a comprehensive induction programme. “In short, the programme provides holistic support to new teachers, covering not only personal development, but professional and social support. “This induction programme will ensure a smooth assimilation of young teachers into the system,” Motshekga said.