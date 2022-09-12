Basic Education Department monitors school safety in 75 districts

Cape Town - The Department of Basic Education is conducting a monitoring and support exercise in 75 districts as part of the implementation of the National School Safety Framework (NSSF). DA MP Desiree van der Walt wrote to Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, asking what steps her department has taken to combat rape and murder committed on school premises between April and 30 June as reported in the latest crime statistics by the SAPS.

In her response, Motshekga said unsafe learning environments and exposure to violence reduced the quality of education for all learners. She said affected learners may avoid or participate less in class or drop out of school altogether. “Learners and educators, including support staff, who are exposed to violence are at increased risks of anxiety, psychological stress and depression.

“To this end, the Department of Basic Education undertakes a quarterly district monitoring exercise on all safety in education, sport and enrichment in education and social cohesion and equity in education programmes,” she said. Motshekga said the monitoring exercise was reflected in the department’s annual performance plan where districts are monitored in the implementation of the NSSF, social cohesion, sport and enrichment programmes. “The NSSF remains our primary strategic response to school violence. It is a comprehensive approach that co-ordinates and consolidates all school safety interventions in the sector,” she said.

“The NSSF is based on a social ecological systems model which locates the school within its broader community. It relies on collaboration and partnerships for a more co-ordinated approach to responding to school violence,” Motshekga added. The framework provides that all schools should have active school safety committees and school safety plans based on an audit of needs. “Protocols are in place to enforce consequence management timeously and are consistently applied when responding to contraventions that put the learning environment at risk.”

Schools have systems in place to report violent incidents and criminal behaviour at local police stations, district and provincial office-bearers and the South African Council of Educators. Motshekga said the department was conducting monitoring and support in 75 districts on the implementation of the NSSF in the 2022–23 financial year. “This includes the functionality of school safety committees. Provinces and districts have committed to rolling out training to all schools to ensure that all school safety committees are trained, including all school personnel,” she said. Cape Times