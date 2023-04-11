Basic Education fails to meet deadline to eradicate pit toilets at almost 4 000 schools

Cape Town - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has admitted that her department failed to meet its own target of providing appropriate sanitation to nearly 4 000 schools. “The 3 898 schools on the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative programme have not been provided with appropriate sanitation facilities by March 31, 2022,” Motshekga said.

She made the admission when DA MP Baxolile Nodada enquired whether her department reached the target to provide 3 898 schools with appropriate sanitation facilities by the set deadline. Nodada also wanted to know about the number of projects that were still outstanding; schools’ facilities that have not been completed; and the envisaged date for completion at each school project, as well as the type of sanitation facilities provided at the schools. Motshekga blamed the provincial departments for making several changes to the list of schools that formed part of the SAFE initiative.

“This may be due to the rationalisation of small and unviable schools or due to further detailed assessments,” she said. She explained that the initial number of schools assessed to be dependent on basic pit toilets was 3 898, but the number was amended as more detailed information became available. “Some schools were removed from the list, and other schools were added to the list. Even in 2022 and 2023, new schools were added to the SAFE Initiative,” she said.

Motshekga said the current number of schools on the SAFE programme stood at 3 397. “Of these 3 397 schools, sanitation projects at 2 489 schools have already progressed to practical completion, with either water-borne or dry sanitation solutions, resulting in 908 schools remaining in the SAFE programme,” she said. “The outstanding 908 sanitation projects are scheduled for completion during the 2023-24 financial year,” Motshekga added.

According to the minister, all the 3 397 schools that were part of the SAFE programme had basic pit toilets. Some of the schools received flush toilets where there was sustainable water supply and dry sanitation solutions where there was water scarcity. “We are working with the Water Research Commission to pilot other innovative technologies, which include closed-circuit flush toilets,” she said.