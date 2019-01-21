Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Firefighters are continuing to battle strong winds at Mossel Bay, where a veld fire has razed houses and is spreading rapidly. The fire ignited near Hartenbos Heuwels this afternoon, after firefighters in the Western Cape recently had to contend with blazes in Betty's Bay and surrounding areas and near the Houw Hoek Pass and Bot River.

Municipal spokesperson Rowena Hendricks said ground crews are being assisted with aerial support to try to contain the flames, the SABC reported.

"Two houses have been destroyed, while one firefighter has been injured. Mossel Bay is being assisted by crews from the George municipality as well as from the Garden Route District municipality, and we are receiving aerial support and assistance from WOF (Working on Fire) and Mossel Bay helicopters.

"We hope to bring the fire under control soon but the fire is being fanned by strong winds. There are no evacuations at this point.”

"The Robinson Pass (R328) linking Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn has been closed to traffic. Please exercise extreme caution during this time," Working on Fire earlier said on Twitter.