Baxter Theatre closes as Covid-19 cases in Western Cape spike

Cape Town - With the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in the province, The Baxter Theatre has decided to suspend all performances over the festive season from December 19, until the end of January 2021. Productions impacted and which would have made up the summer programme are Living Coloured, Lottering in Lockdown and From Koe’siestes to Kneidlach - With Kids!. Yusuf Daniels’ Living Coloured, adapted by Daniel Mphilo Richards and directed by Loukmaan Adams and Marc Lottering’s Lottering in Lockdown will end on Saturday December 19. Chantal Stanfield’s From Koe’siestes to Kneidlach - With Kids!, which was due to start on 22 December, has been cancelled and is planned to return some time in 2021. “I would like nothing more than to stand on The Baxter stage and entertain my fans,” said Lottering.

“But right now, it’s more important for all of us to do the right thing and keep each other alive”.

Baxter chief executive and artistic director, Lara Foot said this was not an easy decision to make.

“As it is, we were closed for seven months of 2020, with a massive loss of income to the theatre and to artists. However, we must do what we can to help mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. When looking at the current pattern of increased infections in this established resurgence, we have no choice and keeping our spaces and public safe, is imperative. We hope to welcome audiences back into our spaces where they will be able to enjoy these productions at a later stage and when it is safer to do so.”

Patrons who have booked for Living Coloured and Lottering on Lockdown beyond 19 December are encouraged to change their tickets for an earlier performance before this date, which can be done directly through Webtickets.

For a refund, visit: www.webtickets.co.za.

To support the Baxter Coffee Angels financial sustainability campaign where contributions can be made by “buying The Baxter a cup of coffee every month” for R30 a month, visit: www.baxter.co.za

Cape Times