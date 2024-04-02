Bayhill tournament doesn’t disappoint with electric crowning final

Cape Town Spurs have taken the top spot in the 2024 Bayhill Premier Cup Tournament after beating FN Rangers St Agnes 4-1 in the final at Athlone Stadium.
Cape Town Spurs were crowned on Sunday after six days of football that saw 32 teams go head-to-head in the most prestigious under-19 soccer tournament in the country.
The competition started at Erica Park in Belhar on Wednesday, March 27, with eight groups of four teams who vied for a spot in the round of 16, followed by the quarter-finals, semis and then the championship decider at Athlone Stadium.
When the final whistle blew, Cape Town Spurs FC emerged victorious.
Mayco member for community services and health Patricia van der Ross said: “The Bayhill tournament never fails to deliver, and I think we can safely say that this was yet another successful instalment. Hats off to the event organisers and everyone else involved behind the scenes. Thanks to your efforts, the players were able to focus all their energy on what was required on the pitch. The City is proud to be a partner in the hosting of this tournament, and we can’t wait for next year. Congratulations to all of the players and teams who participated this year, and thank you to all of the spectators who turned up to show their support.”
On Sunday, a packed stadium of 9 800 spectators attended the final, creating an electric atmosphere that fuelled the players’ performances and added to the excitement of the event.
Awards of recognition and individual accomplishments handed out at the closing ceremony were:
- Assistant Referee of the tournament: Mnikelo Sitsheke
- Referee of the tournament: Sakhele Kalazani
- Top goal scorer: Shakier Solomons (5 goals)
- Manager of the tournament: Sphelele Madlala, Shayamoya United
- Coach of the tournament: Warwick Hector, FN Rangers St Agnes
- Most promising amateur team: Rygersdal FC
- Team of the tournament: FN Rangers St Agnes.
- Player of the Tournament: Buhle Majavu, Mamelodi Sundowns FC
- Bruyns Plate final award runners-up: Shayamoya United
- Bruyns Plate final award winners: Bayhill United
- Pat Connolly Mid-Section Final, runners-up: FC Porto
- Pat Connolly Mid-Section Final, winners: Young Bafana Academy
- Roger Clayton Trophy, runners-up: FN Rangers St Agnes
- Roger Clayton Trophy 2024 winners: Cape Town Spurs FC.
Cape Times