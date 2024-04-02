Bayhill tournament doesn’t disappoint with electric crowning final

The competition started at Erica Park in Belhar on Wednesday, March 27, with eight groups of four teams who vied for a spot in the round of 16, followed by the quarter-finals, semis and then the championship decider at Athlone Stadium.

When the final whistle blew, Cape Town Spurs FC emerged victorious.

Mayco member for community services and health Patricia van der Ross said: “The Bayhill tournament never fails to deliver, and I think we can safely say that this was yet another successful instalment. Hats off to the event organisers and everyone else involved behind the scenes. Thanks to your efforts, the players were able to focus all their energy on what was required on the pitch. The City is proud to be a partner in the hosting of this tournament, and we can’t wait for next year. Congratulations to all of the players and teams who participated this year, and thank you to all of the spectators who turned up to show their support.”