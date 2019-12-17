File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A 50-year-old Beacon Valley resident has been arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit after being stopped by a man who complained that he had been shot.

The victim knew the man who had allegedly shot him and escorted police, who had been on crime-prevention patrols in Netbal Street, to the suspect's residence at about 4.30am on Sunday.

"When police arrived at the residence of the suspect and searched the premises, they found a black 870 Remington shotgun, with a serial number, four .38 Special  rounds, six 9mm rounds and one .22 round in a cupboard," said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

"Police arrested a 50-year-old male, who is facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In an unrelated incident, a 33-year-old man was nabbed in Klipspringer Street in Beacon Valley at about 6.30am on Sunday when police saw him hiding a firearm in a tree. 

They had spotted a suspicious-looking male on patrol, who started running when he saw them. 

"The officers gave chase and saw the suspect hiding an object in a tree. When police checked the place where the suspect had hidden the object, they found a black firearm, no serial number, wrapped with blue Sellotape with a magazine and two 9mm rounds.

" Police arrested a 33-year-old male. The suspect faces a charge of altering /tampering with the serial number of a firearm and ammunition."

In Tafelsig, at about 11pm on Saturday, members attached to Operation Lockdown arrested a 24-year-old man in Gideonskop Street after finding an illegal firearm and ammunition in his possession. 

They found a black Z88 pistol with a magazine and 14 rounds in his possession. The suspect faces a charge of unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition. 

All three suspects will appear in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate's Court today.

Cape Times