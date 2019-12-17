Cape Town – A 50-year-old Beacon Valley resident has been arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit after being stopped by a man who complained that he had been shot.
The victim knew the man who had allegedly shot him and escorted police, who had been on crime-prevention patrols in Netbal Street, to the suspect's residence at about 4.30am on Sunday.
"When police arrived at the residence of the suspect and searched the premises, they found a black 870 Remington shotgun, with a serial number, four .38 Special rounds, six 9mm rounds and one .22 round in a cupboard," said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.
"Police arrested a 50-year-old male, who is facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
In an unrelated incident, a 33-year-old man was nabbed in Klipspringer Street in Beacon Valley at about 6.30am on Sunday when police saw him hiding a firearm in a tree.