Beacon Valley resident, 50, held after allegedly shooting man









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A 50-year-old Beacon Valley resident has been arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit after being stopped by a man who complained that he had been shot. The victim knew the man who had allegedly shot him and escorted police, who had been on crime-prevention patrols in Netbal Street, to the suspect's residence at about 4.30am on Sunday. "When police arrived at the residence of the suspect and searched the premises, they found a black 870 Remington shotgun, with a serial number, four .38 Special rounds, six 9mm rounds and one .22 round in a cupboard," said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk. "Police arrested a 50-year-old male, who is facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. In an unrelated incident, a 33-year-old man was nabbed in Klipspringer Street in Beacon Valley at about 6.30am on Sunday when police saw him hiding a firearm in a tree.

They had spotted a suspicious-looking male on patrol, who started running when he saw them.

"The officers gave chase and saw the suspect hiding an object in a tree. When police checked the place where the suspect had hidden the object, they found a black firearm, no serial number, wrapped with blue Sellotape with a magazine and two 9mm rounds.

" Police arrested a 33-year-old male. The suspect faces a charge of altering /tampering with the serial number of a firearm and ammunition."

In Tafelsig, at about 11pm on Saturday, members attached to Operation Lockdown arrested a 24-year-old man in Gideonskop Street after finding an illegal firearm and ammunition in his possession.

They found a black Z88 pistol with a magazine and 14 rounds in his possession. The suspect faces a charge of unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

All three suspects will appear in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate's Court today.

