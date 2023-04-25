Beaufort West murderer sentenced to 34 years behind bars

Cape Town - Described as a danger to society, the Beaufort West Regional Court sentenced Raymond Kelly to 34 years behind bars after he was convicted on two counts of murder, and the assault of his girlfriend. Known as “R Kelly”, Kelly was convicted for the murder of Brendon de Wee, who was stabbed 36 times during an argument at Strydersfontein Farm in July 2015.

De Wee was also left with a skull fracture. In December that year, Kelly stabbed pensioner Griet Plaatjies nine times in her back as she ran for help in Prince Valley, Beaufort West. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Kelly’s girlfriend, Regina Saayman, was assaulted with a sjambok and kicked in September 2017.

“The court heard that the accused, his friend’s girlfriend, his friend Michael Jacobs, and two others visited their other friends at Snydersfontein Farm on July 12, 2015. “De Wee and his friends were enjoying themselves on the farm until the accused and his friends arrived. “They started drinking, and later the accused went outside to urinate.

A quarrel started between him and the victim (De Wee) when he came back. He stabbed the deceased 36 times and left him with a fractured skull. “The court also heard that on December 31, 2015, the accused went to Plaatjies’s house to look for his friend, Dicky. “The victim (Griet Plaatjies) and her husband, who were elderly persons, told him that his friend was not staying there.

“The accused kicked the door open and confronted them. “He claims that the victim stabbed him, and he went to fetch his knife and stabbed her nine times. He claims it was in self-defence.

"Her stab wounds were in the back, which indicated that she tried to run away to save her life," Ntabazalila said. State prosecutor, Hyron Goulding, said: "The accused has many previous convictions for offences involving violence, including robberies and assault. "It is clear from the evidence before the court, as well as the accused's previous convictions, that he uses violence to solve conflict and his problems.