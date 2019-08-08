Brewsters Craft, a company owned by South Africa’s first black female brewmaster, Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, is brewing a limited edition beer by her and a team of only women. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A beer designed and brewed entirely by women will be available to South Africans soon. Given the brand name Bold Brew, the beer is being brewed by the company Brewsters Craft on behalf of South African Breweries (SAB).

Brewsters Craft is owned by South Africa’s first black female brewmaster, Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela.

SAB teamed up with five women, including Nxusani-Mawela, who are passionate about empowering women, and passionate about the craft of making beer, to create the special, limited edition brew.

Bold Brew will be available to the public from Tuesday at SAB World of Beer in Newtown, Joburg.

“I think #BrewingTheBold is an amazing project not only for those within the beer industry but for women in general. I want young women to believe in themselves, and to know that they can become great brewers, brewmasters, hop growers and barley growers,” said Nxusani-Mawela.

Artist Sonia Dearling designed the label for Bold Brew, and film-maker Hallie Haller documented the brewing process, undertaken by Nxusani-Mawela and homebrewer and beer judge Elbie Louw.

Lynn Wicomb-Leibrandt, external quality manager at SAB and AB InBev Africa, assisted in the brewing process, ensuring that Bold Brew was of a high quality.

“My responsibility was to support the brewing team to ensure that the customer would receive the best quality product,” she said.

Dearling said: “The label shows a woman holding up the sun - representing power, life, warmth and unity.

“It also depicts the sun giving life and the warm and toasty caramel flavours of the malt.”

SAB and AB InBev’s corporate reputation manager, Pranisha Maharaj said: “We wanted to make a beer that embodied the characteristics of strong, independent women.

“We gave the public a chance to vote for ingredients that would form part of a ‘secret brew’, and then we put the results into the hands of a team of talented women, to create both the beer and its packaging.”

