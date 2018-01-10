His dreams of studying nursing after matriculating with the class of 2017 has to be put on hold - this is because being the family breadwinner at the age of 18 takes first priority.

Faithlin Louw matriculated from John Ramsay High School in Bishop Lavis despite facing trying circumstances, including gang warfare while exams were in progress, but says he will not give up on his dreams because of it.

Faithlin, who lives with his grandmother and two siblings in Clarke Estate in Elsies River, started working three weeks ago and works at a retail shop to make ends meet.

“I am the only breadwinner in our family at the moment. My grandmother receives a pension grant, but that hardly covers for enough for all of us,” Faithlin said.

His journey to completing his matric year was not an easy one, but Faithlin was determined to do his best.

During the mid-term exam in June, Faithlin’s single mother died after suffering a short bout of flu.

“It was really hard losing my mother last year. It came as a huge shock.

“She was my everything and she was so excited about my final year of schooling. She looked forward to my matric ball and her presence was definitely missed on the evening,” he said.

Faithlin said returning to school after his mother’s passing was a challenge, but he had been motivated by his grandmother.

“It felt like my world came crashing down and it felt like I had no purpose in life. It became especially trying when a friend of mine’s mother also died last year and he decided to give up his schooling.

“My grandmother kept telling me not to give up and that I should honour my mother by completing my schooling. And that is what I did.

“It was very difficult at times, but now I can say that I made it through. At the end of the day, everything happens for a reason,” he said.

Faithlin said he persevered and sought help from teachers to ensure he stay focused.

“It was challenging at times. The area was (volatile), which made it difficult to study but I made it through,” he said.

Faithlin said he dreams of going into the nursing profession when his finances allow the opportunity.

“At first I wanted to become a firefighter, but realised my passion was in the nursing profession.

