Belhar dance hopeful wants to realise childhood dream after dance qualifier

Funding is the only hurdle standing between a Delft boy who is to jet off to participate in the DanceStar: World Dance Masters competition and experience a childhood dream come true. Riley Stemmett, 14, was one of the members of several dance acts and crews who qualified to compete on the world stage during May 2024 in Croatia.

To realise his childhood aspirations for dancing and his first time flying on a plane, Riley needs the help of good Samaritans who can fund his trip, estimated to cost about R40 000 in total for flights and accommodation. Riley’s mother, Stephanie Theunissen, said her son is thrilled at this opportunity of a lifetime. “We as a family are so proud of Riley being selected to represent SA in Croatia. Riley has got so many dreams and one of his dreams as a little boy was always to go on an aeroplane. He would nag us so much, but because he worked so hard for the competition that’s making this all possible. I’m so proud of him,” said Theunissen.

Riley’s love for dance exploded about two years ago during the pandemic, after which he joined a dance crew, XO Empire. “By going abroad could open so many doors for him. He’s talented, does good at school, knows what he wants and has so much confidence. He does everything to the best of his ability and is definitely a go-getter. He deserves and worked hard for this. I can only imagine that this is the first of many good things to come his way. We hope that he makes the most of this opportunity and that he enjoys it and cherishes the experience,” said Theunissen. For more information on the competition, visit www.dancestar.co.za