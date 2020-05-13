Belhar supermarket staff self-isolate after supplier tests positive

Cape Town – Belhar SuperSpar staff who came in contact with a supplier who has tested positive for Covid-19 are self- isolating. The store said in a statement that despite all the safety measures they had taken, they were on Monday alerted that the supplier had the disease. “This supplier staff member was last active in our store on April 27. This person was sent for a test on April 29 and the result was given to us. “All relevant protocols were immediately followed and close contacts of the affected person notified. “All staff in direct contact were sent for self-isolation and will be monitored,” the store said.

They went on to say that they had implemented preventative health and safety protocols, including thermal fogging weekly, cleaning all general areas hourly, staff screenings at the start and end of shift physical distancing and the use of masks and gloves.

“Not only are we working closely with the municipal health and labour departments, but we’ve gone the extra mile to deep-clean and sanitise our store to add to the already high levels of hygiene in the store,” they said.

Spar spokesperson Conway Nesbitt said the store had been temporarily closed following the incident.

“There are two certificates from the cleaning company and the store is decontaminated on a weekly basis,” he said.

Meanwhile, there’s still no outcome for Khayelitsha SuperSpar employees who were called to attend disciplinary hearings a week ago.

They said that they had received notifications to attend hearings because they had previously refused to work until they had been tested, after two of their colleagues contracted Covid-19.

They had slammed the store’s management for hauling them before hearings on their return from 14-day quarantine. One of the employees, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were patiently waiting for the outcome of the hearing.

“They said I should come to the office (today) to hear the outcome; we will see what they have decided.

“I told myself that I would wait for whatever the outcome was, because deep in my heart I know asking to be tested was for my own good,” said the employee.

She said she still believed that if they had not downed tools, they might not have been tested and might even be sick.

They have not returned to work pending the outcome of the hearing. The employee has also been charged with giving false information to the media.

Store director Kokkie Crous said the employee went on TV to say that the store had employees who had tested positive still working in the store.

