Belhar ward councillor Willie Jaftha Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A 4-year-old girl has sustained brain damage and broken her shoulder and leg after being mowed down by a car in Belhar at about 5.34pm on Thursday.



This has incensed Belhar residents who had drawn up a petition for three speed humps to be installed in Da Gama Crescent.





Residents had even a dug hole in the street where the incident occurred on July 4 to display their displeasure at speeding cars putting people's lives at risk.





But the ward councillor, Willie Jaftha, has indicated that it could take up to a year for the speed humps to be installed – if approved.





Community and youth activist Kalib Missoe told the Cape Times on Friday: "Aziza sustained damage to the brain, a broken shoulder and a broken leg and she is in the Red Cross Children's Hospital.



"She was brutally bumped by a bakkie in Da Gama Crescent, extension 13, Belhar. Residents have appealed for three speed humps to be installed in the street due to drivers driving like pigs and racing down the road.

"Angry residents dug a hole in the road on July 4 as the City of Cape Town and ward councillor Willie Jaftha had failed to deliver services, despite a petition being signed by residents.

"The petition was forwarded to Jaftha and the City of Cape Town roads department. I also spoke to City of Cape Town officials appealing that speed humps should be installed in the damaged road.

"The City came and just closed the hole, but had they done what the residents asked, this 4-year-old girl would not be in hospital.





"Police, who took 35 minutes to arrive on the scene, only took a statement from the driver who bumped the girl and he is still driving around here."





Jaftha told the Cape Times: "I received a petition from the community and sent it to the subcouncil. That's how it works.





"The subcouncil sent it to the City's roads department for a technical evaluation. That's the process because sometimes you put a speed hump in front of someone's house and then they say they didn't agree to it.





"The roads department will assess if it is needed or not and then we have to budget for it. It can take up to a year to be approved.





"I will be visiting the little girl today or tomorrow to see how she is doing."