Belhar woman, 26, to appear on unlicensed firearm, ammunition charges









Photo: SAPS Cape Town – A 26-year-old female has been arrested by officers of the Anti-Gang Unit on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in their commitment to remove illegal firearms and ammunition from communities, the officers had acted on information they received and proceeded to an address in Extension 13 in Belhar. "According to the information, a suspect was in possession of an illegal firearm at the address. During the search of the premises no firearm was found, but incriminating evidence was found on the suspect’s cellular telephone with regards to illegal firearms," Van Wyk said. This information was followed up, Van Wyk said, which led to another residence where the firearm was moved to – also in Extension 13 Belhar. "During the search of the premises, a 357 Magnum Taurus revolver, 9mm Glock magazine and 11 x 9mm rounds were found in a shoebox at the residence. The suspect will appear in court soon on the mentioned charges."

In an unrelated matter, police members attached to the Table View police station arrested two suspects, a 19-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, who were found in possession of illegal substances and dealing in drugs at about 6am yesterday in Table View.

"The members executed a search warrant and followed up on information about a drug dealer who frequents the Atlantis area and who resides at an address in Table View," Van Wyk said.

"Upon arrival at the premises of the alleged suspect, a search was conducted and the members found large quantities of crystal methamphetamine, two scales which are used to weigh drugs and an undisclosed amount of cash."

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court tomorrow on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

Cape Times



