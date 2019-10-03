Cape Town – A 26-year-old female has been arrested by officers of the Anti-Gang Unit on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in their commitment to remove illegal firearms and ammunition from communities, the officers had acted on information they received and proceeded to an address in Extension 13 in Belhar.
"According to the information, a suspect was in possession of an illegal firearm at the address. During the search of the premises no firearm was found, but incriminating evidence was found on the suspect’s cellular telephone with regards to illegal firearms," Van Wyk said.
This information was followed up, Van Wyk said, which led to another residence where the firearm was moved to – also in Extension 13 Belhar.
"During the search of the premises, a 357 Magnum Taurus revolver, 9mm Glock magazine and 11 x 9mm rounds were found in a shoebox at the residence. The suspect will appear in court soon on the mentioned charges."