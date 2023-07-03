Bellville ‘kidnapping’ stopped in its tracks

Seven people have been arrested after a Mercedes-Benz and white Polo were intercepted following a tip-off about a potential business robbery and kidnapping in Bellville. “On June 30 at about 6.30pm, members attached to the National Intervention Task Team received information of two vehicles that will enter Bellville to commit a business robbery and to kidnap a foreign business man,” police spokesperson, FC Van Wyk, said.

He said after receiving the information, police set an operation in motion and the vehicles were intercepted along Old Paarl Road, near a petrol station in Oakglen, Bellville. Four men aged 31, 37, 38 and 48 were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm after a .38 revolver without a serial number was found in the Mercedes-Benz. “In Oakglen three males aged 33, 39 and 58 respectively in the Polo were arrested for possession of state property (SAPS reflector jackets, three SAPS baseball caps),” Van Wyk said.

The seven suspects were detained at Bellville SAPS for processing and further investigations. They were expected to appear in court once charged. Meanwhile in Nyanga on Saturday, police acted on information they received from a concerned community member about drugs and liquor being sold at the PK19 informal settlement in Bristol Road, Browns Farm.

Police then proceeded to search the location. “They seized drugs, tik, mandrax tablets, dagga and an undisclosed amount of plastic sachets used for drug packaging which were concealed in the ceiling of the shack. “Also in the shack 11 one litres of red wine and six five litres of red wine were found and seized.