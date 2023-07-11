Bellville property ‘fraudster’ expected back in court

A woman who is alleged to have taken deposit money for a supposed rental property is expected to appear in court again next month. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said that Siziwe Rolinyati, 35, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where she faces charges of fraud.

The incident in question occurred last year, where the victim was allegedly scammed into paying cash to Rolinyati, who remained untraceable until earlier this week when the Hawks secured the arrest. “In December 2022 a misrepresentation was made to the victim regarding property to rent. “The victim deposited an amount of R9 500 to a Standard Bank account purported to be belonging to a particular company.

“After the deposit was finalised, the victim was unable to reach the supposed representative. “He then established that the business was fake. “The victim registered a case of fraud in Bellville, which was investigated by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

“It was established that the bank account actually belonged to Siziwe Rolinyati. “The attempts were made to trace and arrest the suspect, who could not be found until July 9, when she was arrested then subsequently made a first appearance in Bellville Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud,” said Vukubi. The case was postponed to August 11 and the accused was released on a warning, said Vukubi.