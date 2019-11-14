Beloved aquarium loggerhead turtle Yoshi clocks up 32 000km









Yoshi Picture: Supplied / Two Oceans Acquarium Cape Town – Two years after the Two Oceans Aquarium’s beloved loggerhead turtle Yoshi was released, she is still going strong and has joined in on the country’s Bok fever. Yoshi, who was the size of a dinner plate when she first arrived at the aquarium via a fishing boat in 1997, was released back into the ocean on December 16, 2017. The aquarium team said that 32 seemed to be a significant number in South Africa at the moment, and Yoshi had decided to honour the Springboks' 32-12 Rugby World Cup final victory against England by clocking up 32 000 kilometres. Since Yoshi’s been back in the ocean, she’s covered an average of 46km a day for 694 days consecutively. “She’s just crossed the Ninety East Ridge, the mid-ocean ridge on the Indian Ocean floor dividing the Indian Ocean into the West and East Indian Ocean.

"This ridge is a great location for Yoshi to feed - probably still her favourite pastime,” the aquarium said.

Yoshi is about 2 300km west of Australia, and 2 200km south-west of Christmas Island, a far-flung Australian outpost nicknamed the “Galapagos of the Indian Ocean” for its biodiversity in marine life and seabirds.

Yoshi the turtle is currently about 2 300km west of Australia, and 2 200km south-west of Christmas Island, a rather far-flung Australian outpost nicknamed the ‘Galapagos of the Indian Ocean’ because of its rich biodiversity in marine life and seabirds. Picture: Two Oceans Aquarium

Christmas Island is also known for being home to the largest land crab, the robber crab, which is up to a metre wide and can live for 100 years.

“We wonder whether Yoshi will head for this beautiful island. It’s a prime turtle-watching location, but mainly for green turtles and hawksbill turtles.

"Yoshi is also 3 120km south-west of Bali - and so still on track for a bit of a surfing holiday, should she wish to stay clear of all the red crabs,” the aquarium said.

Her straight line distance from Cape Town was 6 900km.

“She finds herself in a lovely 22°C water temperature with quite a bit of a headwind blowing from the east.

“We still don’t know whether she will head towards the nesting sites in Australia, or perhaps head up to Sri Lanka or, potentially, keep navigating all the way to Japan.”

The Two Oceans Aquarium yesterday also celebrated its 24th birthday.

South Africans and permanent residents can visit the aquarium for free on their birthday, or on one of the six days afterwards.

Cape Times