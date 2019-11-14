Yoshi, who was the size of a dinner plate when she first arrived at the aquarium via a fishing boat in 1997, was released back into the ocean on December 16, 2017.
The aquarium team said that 32 seemed to be a significant number in South Africa at the moment, and Yoshi had decided to honour the Springboks' 32-12 Rugby World Cup final victory against England by clocking up 32 000 kilometres.
Since Yoshi’s been back in the ocean, she’s covered an average of 46km a day for 694 days consecutively.
“She’s just crossed the Ninety East Ridge, the mid-ocean ridge on the Indian Ocean floor dividing the Indian Ocean into the West and East Indian Ocean.