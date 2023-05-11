Beloved Cape Town caracal Hermes mourned after being hit by car

He was hit by the car on Philip Kgosana Drive, and was identified by his blue ear tag. Urban Caracal Project, in a statement, said Hermes was a brave and determined character.

“We first met Hermes in August 2018 when he had been hit by a car near Kloof Nek, but luckily survived. The incident severely broke his hind leg. Although he healed, the incident caused his right hind leg to be shorter than his left. He was rehabilitated and released by our team and the SPCA Wildlife Unit,” it said.

Unlike other spotted wild cats, caracals do not have any uniquely distinguishable markings, but Hermes could be recognised by his ear tags; light blue on the left and light green on the right.

The Urban Caracal Project said Hermes' story inspired many people and raised important awareness for both urban caracals and the broader conservation of Cape Town’s wildlife.