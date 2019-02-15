Cape Times – An old lady at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha called Puddles has grabbed the hearts of many, squint eyes and all. The dog has garnered the most attention as part of the clinic’s #Bemyvalentine campaign.

With February being the month of love, the clinic launched their first ever #BeMyValentine campaign.

It introduces homeless pets up for adoption to members of the public and encourages people to sponsor them to show them some extra love this February.

Mdzananda Animal Clinic spokesperson and fundraising manager Marcelle du Plessis said they hoped people would consider helping out some animals in need.

She said about 20% of the animals had received sponsors so far as part of the campaign.

“An old lady named Puddles has been receiving a lot of love, and has the most sponsors so far. The rest received bits and pieces.

“Valentine’s Day has become an extremely commercialised event with people spending large amounts of money on gifts, chocolates and flowers,” Du Plessis said.

"This year we are encouraging people to allow a homeless pet to be their Valentine by sponsoring them and showing them some love.”

She said some of the sponsoring options included donating R100 to have your Valentine vaccinated, R200 to spoil your desired pet with food for two weeks or R500 to have them spayed.

“The dogs and cats up for adoption have been at our clinic’s shelter facility for weeks or months.

“Lacey and Orbit, two of our adult cats, have been in our cat ward for five months, with no one being interested in adopting them.

‘‘Storm, a cat that was found in a stormwater drain after a community member placed her there to discard her, has been in a foster home for nearly a year and a half,” she added.

For volunteering or sponsoring, email [email protected], visiting their website www.mdzananda.co.za or visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/MdzanandaAnimalClinic

