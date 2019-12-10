Ben Turok 'fought for transformation for all to the very end'









Ben Turok File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – “Above all, he fought to the very end, demanding transformation for all in South Africa.” This was how staff at the Institute for African Studies described their director, ANC veteran and anti-apartheid activist Ben Turok, following his death yesterday. The 92-year-old was the only surviving member of the original underground leadership of the South African Communist Party (SACP). The Turok family said: “He was always outspoken and dedicated his whole life to fighting for freedom, equality and social justice in South Africa. "He was a loyal, lifetime member of the ANC, but retained an independent perspective throughout. He asked for his death to be marked by a private ceremony, rather than anything official or formal, in view of the present predicament facing the country.”

Staff at the Institute for African Studies penned a tribute yesterday:

“He will be remembered as an icon of the struggle for justice and democracy, a man who throughout his life remained determinedly committed to equality, non-racialism and full human rights and he demanded dignity for all the people of South Africa.

"Above all he fought to the very end, demanding transformation for all in South Africa. He inspired us and instilled in us all an understanding and abhorrence of injustice."

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged Turok’s “enormous personal sacrifices” which helped South Africa attain its freedom. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of an outstanding yet humble patriot of our nation.

"Professor Turok made enormous personal sacrifices which helped us attain our freedom. He was a principled freedom fighter, dedicated to non-racialism and the unity of our nation and of our liberation movement.”

Ramaphosa described Turok as a true democrat and servant of the people who stood up to injustice, corruption and the abuse of public office during the Struggle and into the democratic dispensation.

Turok’s role in fighting for freedom got him arrested in 1962 under the explosives act and he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in Pretoria before being placed under house arrest and later escaping via Botswana.

After three years in Tanzania, he moved with his family to Britain, where he was editor of Sechaba magazine until 1972. He joined the faculty of London’s Open University, for which he wrote a lengthy study in 1975: “Inequality as State Policy: The South African Case”.

He was a Member of Parliament from 1995 until 2014 after the general elections, when he retired from public politics citing ill-health.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said as a leader of the South African Communist Party and the Congress of Democrats, Turok played an invaluable role during the Defiance Campaign and as full-time organiser of the people’s parliament - the Congress of the People, which adopted the Freedom Charter, in June 1955.

“Throughout this life, Comrade Turok was unwavering, vocal and unambiguous in his commitment to the freedom of the people of South Africa.

“He used his literary works, from editing the ANC’s Sechaba magazine, to the more than 19 books he authored for his journal the New Agenda, to drive and propagate the progressive policies for social and economic justice,” Magashule said.

The EFF said Turok was a formidable thinker in the congress movement and he was pro-left. The EFF hailed him for his strong stance on matters he believed in even if it meant ruining his political career.

Turok is survived by his widow Mary, three sons and grandchildren.

