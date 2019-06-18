Winston Moses Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Local artists have banded together for a benefit concert for fellow Parow musician and music producer Winston Moses, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. Moses, 47, collapsed while watching his son playing soccer on May 18. He was diagnosed with kidney failure and only has 15% use of his kidneys left.

The father of three now goes for dialysis and urgently needs a kidney transplant to survive.

His friend, DJ and music producer Calvin Peters, has called on local musicians to volunteer to perform at a “Band Aid Show” for funds for Moses’ costly medical expenses and home needs.

According to his wife, Antoinette, Moses’ diagnosis came as a shock to everyone who knew him.

His dialysis treatment would cost between R200 000 to R300 000 per year, according to Antoinette. But in the long run, an operation would be less costly than undergoing dialysis for a long period, she said.

“We have a lot of costs, because he can’t perform and has a lot of pain and little strength; that’s why I’m appealing for a donor. The quicker we can get a donor the less our expenses will be. The donor must be of the same blood group - O positive - as Winston.”

Peters said the “Band Aid Show”, hosted by a group of musicians who want to assist fellow musos in unavoidable dire financial straits, is planned for August. Peters appealed to musicians, club owners and the music-loving public to support the show.

Those who wish to contribute cash, services or anything else towards Moses are welcome to contact Peters at 082 950 8625 or email [email protected]

Donations can be paid into Capitec Bank, savings account number: 1360340694, branch code 470010.

Cape Times