Lavona de Bruyn Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Family and friends of cancer survivor Lavona de Bruyn still need help in their donation drive to cover her mounting medical expenses. De Bruyn, principal of The Ark Christian School, an NGO safe house, was diagnosed with aggressive pancreatic cancer on April 5, and on April 18 was admitted to hospital to have the cancer removed.

De Bruyn was unaware that a team of residents from the safe house in Eerste River had launched a fund- raising campaign to help her get the best medical treatment timeously.

Jesse de Bruyn, Lavona’s daughter-in-law, said in a further effort to raise funds towards medical expenses for Lavona, residents of The Ark were staging a benefit concert in aid of their beloved principal tomorrow afternoon.

“It’s been a hard recovery process for all of us, especially my mother-in-law. She was admitted to hospital again after she was discharged following her procedure to have the cancer removed.

“The tests came back and showed there’s no more cancer. However, the recovery has been very difficult for my mom and she was admitted to hospital for a short while. She’s home now and we hope she can recover,” said Jesse.

Last month, the Cape Times reported that a group of residents from The Ark had taken to the streets, garnering support and donations from the traffic intersection at Zevenwacht Mall in Kuilsriver.

Tomorrow, children and adults who live at The Ark will showcase their talents at the benefit concert for Lavona, who had to get private medical care as “time was against them” at Kingsbury Hospital.

“We really want people to come through and enjoy the talent that we have at The Ark and to support (Lavona) to get the much-needed medical care.

“The medical costs have almost doubled since she had to be readmitted and undergo more tests,” said Jesse.

The team needs to raise about R700 000.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit https://www.gofundme.com/funding-lavonas-cure or call 079 407 3231 for more information.

The benefit concert will take place at The Ark Christian School tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets costs R150.

For more information contact 084 015 3036.

Cape Times