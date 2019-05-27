File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has again emphasised to doctors the importance of ensuring that the locum practitioners they employ are registered with the council following the arrest of a bogus doctor in Dunoon, Milnerton. The HPCSA said a random inspection was conducted in Cape Town on Friday where an unregistered locum, Chinedum Blessing Ahaiwe, was found to be practising.

“It was discovered that Ahaiwe has been practising as a locum at the practice of Dr Senzo Ntshalintshali for the past two years.

‘‘Dr Ntshalintshali is registered with the HPCSA and is also alleged to be practising in another practice in Mpumalanga,” the council said.

Ahaiwe was arrested at the Dunoon medical centre and detained at Tableview police station.

Earlier this month the HPCSA said it had observed with concern the increasing number of registered practitioners who employed unregistered people in positions that required registration with the council.

On May 15, a joint inspection was conducted with the Medicines Control Council and the Road Traffic Management Corporation where an unregistered medical practitioner, Christiaan Akoko, was arrested.

Akoko had been employed by a registered practitioner, Dr AA Odufu, in the Eastern Cape.

In another inspection, Doudou Tshiakatumba Kabeya was arrested for practising while not registered at a surgery owned by a registered practitioner, Dr Nurudeen Babatunde Aroyewun, in Port Elizabeth.

“The HPCSA is once again emphasising to practitioners the importance of ensuring that the locum practitioners they employ are registered with the HPCSA.”

To report any suspicious activities, contact the HPCSA inspectorate offices on the following numbers:

Pretoria: 012 338 3984

Cape Town: 021 830 5920/21

Durban: 031 830 5294

East London: 043 783 9734/41