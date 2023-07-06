Beware of highly toxic and potentially fatal street pesticides, department warns

Children accounted for more than a third of poisonings in the Western Cape over the past year, the provincial Health Department said, as it cautioned the public against harmful pesticides in the home. This came as 58 cases of severe pesticide poisoning were reported during 2022, with eight deaths.

The Poisons Information Helpline of the Western Cape said it attended to more than 1 000 calls regarding poisoning exposures to pesticides. While most calls were associated with exposures to commercial pesticides, the department said it was difficult to report on pesticides bought on the street. “An example of such is ‘halephirimi’ (you will never see the sunset) that is highly toxic. “Fifty-eight cases of severe pesticide poisoning were reported to the helpline and eight deaths during 2022, but it is estimated that this number could be much higher.”

Of the poisoning exposure calls attended during 2022, 49% were accidental and 47% intentional exposure. The rest were due to other causes such as malicious intent, while 35% of the calls involved children under 12 years of age. The department said that in South Africa, as in many other developing countries, people lived in difficult and crowded areas, which were an ideal breeding ground for pests. “People seek cheap and effective ways to deal with the problem. The conventional anticoagulant rodenticides require that an animal eat multiple doses of the bait over several days.

“Street pesticides, on the other hand, are fast working, cheap, easily accessible, effective, and very toxic.” Emergencies can be reported to: 112 (cellphone) or 10177 (landline). Poisons Information Helpline: 0861 555 777.