Beware of new electricity scams doing the rounds

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has warned residents about two new electricity scams doing the rounds. Residents have been urged to be aware of scammers trying to sell cheap, fraudulent units and others posing as electricity officials to gain access to their homes.

“In the first scam, residents are offered cheaper units. The electricity ‘sold’ doesn’t work on the city’s meters and anyone making use of this service will unfortunately soon find that out. “Everyone loves a deal, especially in these tough economic times, but remember if the price of the electricity units seems too good to be true, it very likely is a scam,” mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen said. Similarly, if someone attempts to enter a residents home under the premise that they will be given a rebate, it is also likely to be a scam, she added.

In the second scam, a senior citizen reported that someone had visited her home claiming they needed to enter the property to scan her prepaid meter so she can get a rebate on her electricity, Van Reenen said. “The City urges residents to be aware of scammers who are posing as city officials or contractors to gain access to their homes. Once given access to residents’ homes, the scammers steal small personal items like jewellery and cash. In most cases, the elderly are targeted.” Van Reenen explained that the City's Electricity Generation and Distribution Department will make an appointment with residents before visiting their home.

“Municipal workers and contractors must carry a work order number specific to that dwelling and a legitimate city-issued identification card. Residents should please ask to check the work order number and the identification card before allowing anyone onto their property and to verify whether the card is legitimate,” she said. The identification card must display the city logo, the name and surname of the staff member or mandated contractor, and must contain an embedded photo of the staff member or mandated contractor. If unsure, residents are urged to call the city’s Call Centre on 0860 103 089.